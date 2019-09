Paris Jackson Is Showing Off Her Leg Hair For The Best Reason

To say that Paris Jackson has more eyes on her than the average 19-year-old would be a vast understatement. She may not have had much say in the matter — it’s just the kind of thing that’s impossible to avoid when you’re the daughter of the late, great King of Pop — but the smart, savvy teen has made it clear that if she’s going to be famous, she’s going to use her public platform for good . Pushing back against traditional beauty standards is one of Jackson’s favorite things to do... and if that means kicking off a sibling rivalry over who can grow more leg hair, then so be it.