Paris Jackson Is Showing Off Her Leg Hair For The Best Reason

To say that Paris Jackson has more eyes on her than the average 19-year-old would be a vast understatement. She may not have had much say in the matter — it’s just the kind of thing that’s impossible to avoid when you’re the daughter of the late, great King of Pop — but the smart, savvy teen has made it clear that if she’s going to be famous, she’s going to use her public platform for good. Pushing back against traditional beauty standards is one of Jackson’s favorite things to do... and if that means kicking off a sibling rivalry over who can grow more leg hair, then so be it.
Advertisement
“If you’re not competing with your brother over who can grow longer leg hair wyed,” the star captioned a photo posted to her Instagram yesterday, where you can see a little bit of hair visible on her bare legs. Jackson has proven before that her stance on body hair is not giving a fuck what you think about her body hair: She took to her Instagram Story earlier this year to address the fact that a surprising amount of people were getting worked up about her decision to show off her armpit hair.
“I didn’t realize that people were going to get so upset over my armpit hair,” Jackson said at the time. “I didn’t realize that was such an issue. It is so funny.” Not only did she call out how ridiculous it was that total strangers had any feelings at all about her body hair, but, she said, “It took me two months to grow that shit. It’s not a lot, it’s really not, but I’m fucking proud of it. Really proud.”
This time around, it seems Jackson has learned how to tune out the criticism of her body hair: by turning off the comments. It's probably a good idea, given that the internet does not take well to cigarettes on Instagram.
Advertisement