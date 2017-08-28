Twitter Is Losing It Over The 24K-Gold Rice At This Lavish Wedding

According to The News Minute, Hyderabad-based caterer V. Sai Radha Krishna dreamt up the gold rice after his high-profile client asked for something different. The gold is totally safe to eat, and it doesn’t add any flavor, just bling. “It is not new to have gold. People have been eating sweets wrapped in gold leaf and silver leaf. I tried the same with rice. I knew that gold leaf will melt on hot steamed rice. I just tried it, and it worked well,” Sai told the South Indian news site.