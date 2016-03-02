The bride's ring is a $1.5-million number by Parisian designer Chaumet that features a five-carat pear-shaped diamond with another half a carat of diamonds around it. Why? Because there can never be too much bling when you’re spending $31 million.



For the ceremony, Angelababy wore a custom Christian Dior gown. How insane was this dress? According to Forbes, it took five months to create and featured "115 feet of ivory satin organza, and 165 feet of tulle...a 10-foot-long train, and nearly 100 hand-cut rose bouquets made of Chantilly lace."



There were 2,000 guests, including East Asia’s biggest celebrities. And a 10-foot-tall, carousel-shaped wedding cake that reportedly took a month to assemble. Not lavish enough for you? There was also a holographic castle, extravagant gift bags containing cell phones, stained-glass-window lights, and a giant wall of flowers.



It seems like the couple took "keeping up with the Kardashians" a bit too far, yes? Because I can’t imagine any reason for two humans to spend $31 million to get married. Hopefully, seeing who can spend the most money on a wedding ceremony won't be Hollywood's next big trend.



For a closer look at the wedding, watch the video below: