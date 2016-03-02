If you thought it was outrageous when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shelled out $12 million on their wedding, you’re going to flip out when you read this. Forbes reports that Chinese actress, singer, and model Angela Yeung — better known as “Angelababy” — got hitched in October, 2015, in an over-the-top, extravagant ceremony that cost an outlandish $31 million.
Yeung, 26, is considered to be the “Kim Kardashian of China,” but she spent nearly three times as much as her American counterpart on her nuptials to actor Huang Xiaoming. To add some more perspective, please consider that the average U.S. wedding costs $26,000. Please also consider the fact that William and Kate’s royal wedding cost $34 million.
This very well might be the only couple on the planet who looked at the royal wedding and thought, Challenge accepted.
If you’re wondering what $31 million gets you on your wedding day, picture this: The Shanghai Exhibition Centre is filled with roses. There are screens displaying photos of the couple from a pre-wedding photo shoot — in Paris, in front of the Eiffel Tower — with Angelababy donning Elie Saab Couture gowns.
The bride's ring is a $1.5-million number by Parisian designer Chaumet that features a five-carat pear-shaped diamond with another half a carat of diamonds around it. Why? Because there can never be too much bling when you’re spending $31 million.
For the ceremony, Angelababy wore a custom Christian Dior gown. How insane was this dress? According to Forbes, it took five months to create and featured "115 feet of ivory satin organza, and 165 feet of tulle...a 10-foot-long train, and nearly 100 hand-cut rose bouquets made of Chantilly lace."
There were 2,000 guests, including East Asia’s biggest celebrities. And a 10-foot-tall, carousel-shaped wedding cake that reportedly took a month to assemble. Not lavish enough for you? There was also a holographic castle, extravagant gift bags containing cell phones, stained-glass-window lights, and a giant wall of flowers.
It seems like the couple took "keeping up with the Kardashians" a bit too far, yes? Because I can’t imagine any reason for two humans to spend $31 million to get married. Hopefully, seeing who can spend the most money on a wedding ceremony won't be Hollywood's next big trend.
