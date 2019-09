If you thought it was outrageous when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West shelled out $12 million on their wedding, you’re going to flip out when you read this. Forbes reports that Chinese actress, singer, and model Angela Yeung — better known as “Angelababy” — got hitched in October, 2015, in an over-the-top, extravagant ceremony that cost an outlandish $31 million.Yeung, 26, is considered to be the “Kim Kardashian of China,” but she spent nearly three times as much as her American counterpart on her nuptials to actor Huang Xiaoming. To add some more perspective, please consider that the average U.S. wedding costs $26,000. Please also consider the fact that William and Kate’s royal wedding cost $34 million.This very well might be the only couple on the planet who looked at the royal wedding and thought, Challenge accepted.If you’re wondering what $31 million gets you on your wedding day, picture this: The Shanghai Exhibition Centre is filled with roses. There are screens displaying photos of the couple from a pre-wedding photo shoot — in Paris, in front of the Eiffel Tower — with Angelababy donning Elie Saab Couture gowns.