Five Sisters, One Ultimate Bridal Photo Shoot

Weddings can be expensive affairs, whether you're just trying to keep your fete fun and frugal or jumping headfirst into the over-the-top nuptials of your childhood dreams. But for California's Walitsch family, there wasn't just one wedding to plan and pay for, there were five — one for each sister: Lindsay, Becky, Kelly, Cassie, and Jamie. (Side note: Do they make 529 savings accounts for weddings? Just wondering.)
Rightfully appreciative of their parents' generosity, the sisters decided to do something a bit extra-special to say thank you. One week after the final sister, Jamie, walked down the aisle, they gathered together with photographer Rachel Blackwell, who had documented both Jamie and Cassie's weddings, for a photo shoot featuring all five sisters together in their wedding dresses.
The sisters wanted the shoot to be "a small and fun way to thank our parents for supporting us and our marriages over the years," Cassie, who had initiated the concept, told BuzzFeed life. And — no surprise to anyone who has seen the adorable photographs that resulted — "the mother of the girls loved them," Blackwell said. "She ordered some big prints for her house."
See the fun family photos for yourself in the slideshow, ahead.
