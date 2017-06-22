Weddings, while magical, are a seemingly never-ending money pit — and I say that as someone who recently got married and is happier than she's ever been.
You have to budget for things you never thought you'd think about — if anyone needs recommendations for mercury glass votives, I think I've scoured the entire internet at this point — and you end up undoubtedly spending more than you allocated towards food, drinks, napkins, etc.
But what about people who have no need to be concerned about every last penny? You know, the people who can afford a dress valued at $1 million? Well, wonder no more, because Victoria Swarovski (yes, that Swarovski) just threw what has to be the most lavish wedding we've seen thus far.
Advertisement
The German singer's three-day-wedding extravaganza in Trieste, Italy, was truly something out of a fairytale, and included everything from a massive welcome party to an extraordinary crystal-encrusted gown (valued at $1 million), according to Brides.
On the first night, the bride and her groom, Werner Mürz, greeted guests with a red-and-white-themed gala at Falisia Resort & Spa, where attendees dined on pasta surrounded by shimmering candelabras and wine. Swarovski wore a high-low red gown designed by Michael Cinco in Dubai that looks like a blast to wear.
On Friday, the couple tied the knot in style at the Cathedral of San Giusto. Take a look at some of the photos from the big day below.
According to one of Cinco's Instagram posts, Swarovski's train was six meters long and boasted hundreds of thousands of crystals. Brides reported that the dress weighed approximately 100 pounds and was paired with a 26-foot long veil.
Following the ceremony, the couple reportedly danced, sang, and laughed the night away with their family and friends.
Advertisement