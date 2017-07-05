Lavish weddings evoke all sorts of complicated feelings. Say, we come across the Swarovski family throwing a three-day extravaganza in Trieste, Italy, for which the bride wears a $1-million dress that weighs 100 pounds (how?!). The reactions are inevitably somewhere between, "Well, there are definitely more useful ways to spend that kind of money" and, "Oooh...shiny."
Today is an "Oooh...shiny" kind of day. The wedding of Lolita Osmanova, an Instagram star and the daughter of an energy tycoon, and Gaspar Avdolyan, the son of a millionaire mogul, was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and estimated to cost about $10 million, as The Daily Mail reported. It included a performance by Lady Gaga, a 10-tier cake, and so many flowers ($500,000 worth of them) we dearly hope no one had an allergy attack.
See what we mean?
As far as over-the-top weddings go, it's not the most expensive — that honor might have to go to the early-2016 nuptials of Russian oil elites Khadija Uzhakhova and Said Gutseriev, who reportedly spent one billion dollars on a reception with performances by J.Lo, Enrique Iglesias, and Sting. Then, "the Kim Kardashian of China" threw a $31-million party to rival Will and Kate's $34-million royal wedding.
Run-of-the-mill celebrities, however, tend to do things a bit less lavishly, if you can call any wedding that costs in the millions less lavish. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel racked up a $6.5-million bill for their wedding week in an Italian villa, George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin spent $4.6 million on their Venetian affair, and not even Kim and Kanye can match the opulence of these millionaire offspring with their $3.3-million Florence wedding, which included a performance by Lana del Rey, a 7-foot cake, and that famous flower wall.
This wedding topped them all. Feast your eyes, ahead.
When it comes to greeting guests, the rest of us use signs — maybe a chalkboard with the wedding hashtag on it. Gaspar and Lolita hired an orchestra.
They were going for a real-life fairy tale, and they pulled it off.
Lolita wore a bespoke, off-the-shoulder gown with beading and jewels by Zuhair Murad.
Lady Gaga revealed her side hustle: wedding singer for the 1%.
We had two thoughts while watching this cake-cutting: 1. Aah, it looks like it's about to topple over! 2. A cake that looks this crazy better taste good...
