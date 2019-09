Did This Wedding Cost $1 Billion?

This article was originally published on March 29, 2016.The lavish nuptials of Khadija Uzhakhova and Said Gutseriev — Russian elites who tied the knot last weekend — are blowing up on Instagram, allowing the rest of us to electronically crash what, by all accounts, was the wedding of the century. Harper's Bazaar seems to think that the price tag could be in the $1 billion range, which would make Angelababy's $31 million wedding look like amateur night.