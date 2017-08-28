Did Blake Lively Just Quote Taylor Swift's New Song?

Blake Lively celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday, and it looks like plenty of her friends helped her mark the milestone in style. Lively shared an Instagram post thanking everyone who remembered her special day — but there's also a hidden message in her caption.
"Last gratuitous bday post: Thank you to everyone who sent me treats and made my day SO SPECIAL!!! Love you all. And to all my friends who didn't, you're dead to me," Lively wrote in her post caption. The photo shows a collage of things people sent Lively to help her celebrate, including flowers, balloons, and what looks like a giant tray of Sprinkles cupcakes. But what about that last line of the caption?
"And to all my friends who didn't, you're dead to me."
Hmmm. Where have we heard references to being dead in the past 24 hours? Oh, that's right — we just met zombie Taylor Swift during the premiere of her "Look What You Made Me Do" music video on Sunday night at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.
Could Blake be showing support for her friend through her Instagram caption? Lively is a noted member of Swift's squad, even bringing Ryan Reynolds along to Swift's legendary Fourth of July celebration in 2016.
The caption probably isn't Lively throwing any shade Taylor's way — they're pals, so it's not likely she's mocking the song or its music video. Maybe this is just her subtle way of praising Swift's new work (or maybe the caption is just a coincidence and not a reference to Swift at all).
