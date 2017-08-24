Does iCarly actress Miranda Cosgrove have a secret twin? There has to be some kind of an explanation for this crazy lookalike madness.
Plenty of celebrity kids are blessed with their parents' famous features, from Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe to Katie Holmes' mini doppelganger Suri Cruise. An insane familial resemblance can be startling, but nothing can prepare for when two total strangers seem to share a face. Do we have a Parent Trap situation on our hands, or can we blame it on the weirdness of the universe?
Right now, Drake & Josh actress Cosgrove isn't stepping forward to claim a long-lost sibling, so it's likely the latter. Still, you may have a hard time believing that the young woman in this ad — whom Teen Vogue reports was first discovered by Spanish Twitter — isn't secretly a Cosgrove.
Advertisement
The hair! Those cheekbones! That slight smile! It all screams Carly Shay, does it not?
This isn't the first that Cosgrove found a lookalike. In season 2 of iCarly, her character comes face-to-face with her doppelganger fan, played by Vampire Diaries actress Malese Jow.
Remember that time when iCarly made evil twin clones of themselves to sneak out pic.twitter.com/mVjxOy3FpT— Steezyism FTW (@SteezyCooliie) April 13, 2017
As for what the real Cosgrove is doing, the former Nickelodeon star currently voices Margo in the Despicable Me franchise. She also recently appeared in the since-cancelled sitcom Crowded, and covers new music on her Instagram page. She recently performed Kesha's new single "Praying."
As for the girl she's twinning with? So far, Cosgrove hasn't reached out to her fans to find her secret doppelganger — but who knows? With the power of the internet, anything is possible...and we'll be eagerly awaiting an iCarly-style video depicting their someday union.
Advertisement