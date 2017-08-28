What advice would you give young women who want to succeed in industries that are male-dominated?

"If you don't believe it’s an issue, then they won't...There's just gotta be a sense that you have every faith in yourself. And you have to really, then, have every faith in yourself. You can't mask it. But I do think it's important to, if you have a strong voice and you have a strong work ethic and belief in yourself, then I feel like that's a really good place to start. But you can't even afford to have any laziness. So if you want to do something, you’d better be pretty on the front foot about it. So when people say, Oh, if you want to be a writer, what's the one way to start? I'm like, You gotta write. Like, all the time. And the great thing about writing is, you don't need an agent to write. You don’t need anything to write. You literally just need your tools to actually, physically write."