September will be a major month for Reese Witherspoon. On the 17th the Big Little Lies star will be vying for Best Actress in a Limited Series at the 2017 Emmy Awards. But first, she's got a hot new movie to release.
That would be the eagerly anticipated Home Again, which marks both the Oscar-winning actress' return to the rom-com fold and the directorial debut of Hallie Meyers-Shyer, daughter of genre guru Nancy Meyers (It's Complicated, Something's Gotta Give, The Holiday), who will produce. Meyers-Shyer also wrote the screenplay.
Witherspoon is a vision in red in this just-released poster for the film, which hits theaters on September 8. (If you haven't already seen the trailer a few dozen times, do so here.)
Witherspoon stars as newly single mom Alice Kinney, who makes the bold decision to take on three young male roommates as she turns 40 — much to the annoyance of her estranged husband, played by Michael Sheen. As the film's tagline — "starting over is not for beginners" — suggests, the unique living arrangement brings with it some awkward complications, comedy, and (duh) serious crushing and steamy kissing scenes. So many boys. So many smooches.
Reid Scott, Nat Wolff, Candice Bergen, Jon Rudnitsky, Pico Alexander, and Lake Bell costar in the comedy, which is Witherspoon's first rom-com since 2012's This Means War. It's also the first Nancy Meyers project since 2015's The Intern, which starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro. Hopes, friends, are high.
What we're saying is: Go ahead and clear your calendar for the September 8 weekend. You and your squad are hitting the cinema.
