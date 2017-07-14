Wonder Woman's second chapter is gearing up to be huge. How could it not, with records being broken and a brand-new legion of loyal fans hungry for more Diana Prince?
While details about the film's sequel are still sparse, a major player in the Wonder Woman mythos just dropped a huge announcement. According to People, Lynda Carter, the OG Diana Prince, is in talks to appear in Wonder Woman 2.
"We were trying to get me in the first one, and we couldn't make it work with our timing," Carter told People. "It really is up to Patty, and if it works in an organic way it’ll be great fun and it'll be wonderful to do. Am I open to it? Absolutely. I adore Patty Jenkins, and it'll be wonderful to do. But we'll just see how that goes."
Advertisement
Carter has been vocal about her love for the character and her support of the new film, Jenkins included. In fact, Carter made an appearance at the Wonder Woman premiere in Los Angeles back in May. The image of two Wonder Women standing together, arm in arm, showed the wide reach of the character and her cross-generational appeal.
Jenkins has brought up Carter's legacy as Wonder Woman, too, repeatedly mentioning her influence on the film and culture at large.
Congrats to YOU too. This is all built on the magical legacy you are at the core of. Great thanks you Lynda, our sister on the journey. https://t.co/2SnlMDBUkG— Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) July 13, 2017
There's no telling what Carter's role could be, since the only details on the Wonder Woman sequel are the setting (the U.S.) and time period (the 1930s). That gives the writers plenty of material to work with — and a slew of opportunities for Carter to pop up.
While she may have retired her lasso, her current role as the President of the United States on the CW's Supergirl shows that she has a handle on playing powerful women. Seeing how the first Wonder Woman installment featured plenty of those, Carter will fit right in.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement