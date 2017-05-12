Reese Witherspoon is back on the big screen — and playing the most adorable hot mess you'll ever see. The star's new movie Home Again has just released a new trailer, and September can't come soon enough.
The Big Little Lies actress — who has been teasing a potential season 2 of the HBO drama — earned icon status thanks to her appearance in romantic comedies like Legally Blonde and Sweet Home Alabama, aka two of the most perfect movies to ever grace this planet. (Elle Woods is a personally heroine of mine, in case you couldn't tell.) Now Witherspoon returns to the bright, sunny genre to star as Alice, a mom who doesn't have it nearly as together as Big Little Lies' Madeline pretended to — but boy, is she damn delightful in her messiness.
Though the new teaser is less than two minutes long, it features a multitude of amazing Witherspoon shenanigans. Alice sobs like a child while staring at her reflection in the mirror. She creates a dating profile that affectionately describes herself as a "newly separated loser." She washes the clothes of the much younger dude laying in her bed because she was "doing a load anyway" and "was up since 5:30."
Clearly, Alice is having some issues (really, why else would you allow three 20-somethings to crash at your place post-divorce, as she does in the movie?) but I'm very much here to watch her spiral through her journey of self-discovery. Who wouldn't want to bask in the glow of Witherspoon's smile for two hours?
In addition to the perpetually-engaging Witherspoon, the new movie has a pretty great pedigree. It's produced by Nancy Meyers, who is famous for writing feel-good flicks like The Holiday and It's Complicated, and directed and written by her daughter Hallie Meyers-Shyer. (Oh, and it's partially filmed at my apartment complex in Los Angeles, which I promise is not the only reason I'm obsessing over this new movie.)
The new feel-g00d flick hits theaters on September 8, 2017.
