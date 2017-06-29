Watkins' optimism may point towards a wider attitude shift quietly enveloping Hollywood — one where better movies organically follow an effort to lift everybody up, and where female artists aren't just left with the un-funny, one-dimensional scraps. "You can't really get away with writing bad parts for women anymore, because there are so many wonderful female directors out there. If you're too embarrassed to give someone like Zach Galifianakis a part or a line, it isn't clever or smart enough for a woman, either." As Watkins neatly summarizes, "When you raise the bar all around about how we talk to and write for women, it leads to stronger stories, regardless of who's directing."