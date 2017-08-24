Issa Rae Will Help Bring The Hate U Give To The Big Screen

2017 is Issa Rae's year, and not because of that JAY-Z video. Despite the Emmys snubbing Insecure, her popular HBO series, the show's first two seasons have received a total of nine award nominations from the NAACP Image Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and TCA Awards. Additionally, Rae's comedy-drama has been renewed for a third season.
But her success doesn't just stop with television. The actress has just been confirmed to star in Fox 2000's film The Hate U Give, based on the powerful YA novel of the same name from Angela Thomas, according to Variety.
Thomas' breakout book focuses on Starr Carter, a teenager confronted with the very real consequences of present-day racism and violence embroiling America. Carter, who's seeing a white boy, must juggle life at her private school and back home in a neighborhood poisoned by police violence. At just 16, the teen has to decide if testifying against the police officer who killed her friend Khalil before her eyes is worth risking her own life.
As for Rae's role, Variety reports she will play an activist who will help the story's main character find the courage she needs to do what is right.
Variety also reports that Rae will join previously announced cast members Common, Regina Hall, Algee Smith, Lamar Johnson, and Russell Hornsby.
Playing an activist will likely be second-nature to Rae, whose Insecure character works at a non-profit organization called We Got Y'all, which runs an after-school program dedicated to helping students recognize and achieve their potential so they can have the tools they need to compete in a system that has historically worked against them.
Fans of the show may delight in learning that a We Got Y'all website (complete with staff bios) actually exists and outlines the organization's mission statement, programs, and services.
