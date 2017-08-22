Many fans were bummed out by the news that Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have decided to separate. While the transition is likely a difficult one for both parties, Faris has someone squarely in her corner: Allison Janney, who plays her television mother on their CBS sitcom Mom.
E! News caught up with the multiple Emmy-winner and asked about Faris' breakup news, which was delivered via a message on both Pratt and Faris' Instagram and Facebook accounts. Janney didn't skirt around the issue — instead, she made it clear that her co-star has been doing fantastic despite her big life change.
"She just is a trooper. She comes to work with a smile on her face," Janney told E! News. "She's a professional. I love her to death."
Of course, Janney didn't get too specific — she made it clear that whatever Faris is going through with her separation, it's something she prefers to keep out of the public eye.
"Her private life she keeps pretty much to herself. She comes to work and gets the job done," said the actress of her co-star and friend.
The Scary Movie actress addressed the end of her marriage publicly on her popular podcast Anna Faris is Unqualified. However, she kept the message short and sweet — without any mention of Pratt by name.
"Hey, dear listeners," she says on the podcast. "I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I’ve been receiving, and I truly love you."
Faris' upcoming book, which shares the same name as her podcast, is still scheduled to hit shelves on October 24, with a foreword by Pratt. It's just more evidence that Janney is totally right about her onscreen daughter: No matter what she's going through, Faris is still here to get her (multiple) jobs done with a smile on her face.
