Scarlett Johansson Finally Reveals Her Huge New Back Tattoo At The 2018 Emmys

Update: After appearing on the 2018 Emmys red carpet in a white dress with off-the-shoulder sleeves, we can now confirm that Scarlett Johansson's huge new back tattoo, which features roses and some sort of animal (maybe a lamb?), is indeed totally real. The ink, which was initially rumored to be fake when paparazzi spotted it on the set of The Avengers last year, was clearly visible peeking out of the top of her gown tonight — and, from the looks of it, we're only seeing the half of it.
This post was originally published on August 22, 2017.
There’s a simple explanation for why tiny black-and-white tattoos have become so popular, particularly with celebrities: As far as permanent body art goes, a line drawing no bigger than your thumb is relatively risk-free. But other stars have flouted the minimalist trend and opted for tattoos that are more of a bold statement than a whisper, like Rihanna with her massive chest piece and the eyes on the back of Cara Delevingne’s neck.
The jury is still out on whether Scarlett Johansson’s newest ink, which was spotted on the set of the upcoming Avengers movie, is the real deal — but if it is, then the actress just officially joined the camp of famous faces who aren’t afraid to go big.
The first paparazzi photos showing the tattoo aren’t totally clear, so it’s hard to say exactly what kind of design Johansson is sporting. Something floral? A rose, perhaps? (The star does have a three-year-old daughter named Rose, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac.)
It’s even harder to tell whether the ink is permanent or the work of movie makeup magic, but Johansson hasn’t shied away from tattoos in the past, so we wouldn’t be surprised if this is just the latest to join the lineup alongside the others we’ve seen before. She already has an eclectic variety, with a brightly colored circular depiction of the sun rising over the ocean on her forearm, a trompe l’oeil charm bracelet on her wrist, a horseshoe on her ribcage with the words “Lucky You,” and a detailed illustration of a lamb lower on her back.
Real or just for the film, the tattoo looks badass. Now, if only we could figure out what it is…
