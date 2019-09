With the season finale of Game of Thrones coming up, we're going to have to face some hard facts. This whole season has been building towards one thing and even if you don't want to hear it, it's probably going to happen: Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow are going to get together. There are so many reasons why this is weird (most importantly: incest), but none of those reasons have ever stopped the show's writers before. So, let's just accept it. If the actor who plays Dany's former love interest, Jorah Mormont , can accept it, we can, too.