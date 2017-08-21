Bath & Body Works' Aromatherapy line is one of its most popular — and for good reason. The bath salts are great for days at home with the flu, and our mothers never got sick of gifting, and being gifted, that Stress Relief hand lotion. Now, the brand is revamping its most sought-after line with chic packaging and even more essential oil-based scents that will keep all of us in a totally Zen state.
The OG collection included Sleep (lavender and cedarwood), Energy (orange and ginger), Stress Relief (eucalyptus and spearmint), and Sensual (blackcurrant and vanilla). The latter scent is being discontinued, but starting at the end of this month, you'll be able to get your stressed-out hands on four new ones: Comfort (vanilla and patchouli), Focus (eucalyptus and tea), Happiness (bergamot and mandarin), and Recharge (sage and mint).
So the next time you need a 3-wick candle that smells like a cozy knit sweater or a shower steamer that gets you out of that breakup slump, you know which mall store to hit up. Ahead, check out the newest collection available on the brand's site this summer.