10 Products That Prove Bath & Body Works Is The Coolest Store In The Mall Again

Bath & Body Works was a staple of our youth. Just hearing the name takes us back to middle school dances and the inescapable cloud of fruity body mist in the gymnasium. And how about those hand sanitizers that hooked onto your book bag? We lived for them (though now we're a bit more picky about which ones we'll palm).
But as we've matured, so has Bath & Body Works. And the brand's holiday offerings, new launches, and classic throwbacks are worth going to the mall for. Don't believe us? Click ahead and feel the good memories start to wash over you.
