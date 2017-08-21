Plenty of people talk about craving weird food combinations when they're pregnant. However, the only food combos that pregnant tennis superstar Serena Williams wants are veggies mixed with even more veggies.
Fiancé Alexis Ohanian did not expect to be picking up artichokes for his bride-to-be, but in a new Instagram video, that's exactly what the Reddit co-founder is doing. Armed with a basketful of greens — including plenty of asparagus — Ohanian shared his confusion with his many social media followers.
"Alright, so it's a Friday night, I'm at Publix, going shopping. I was told there would be cravings, I was not told they would be these," a bewildered Ohanian said into the camera. "Zucchini, asparagus, and...what’s this one called again? Artichoke. Really?"
What can Williams say — she's a greens-loving lady.
Fans took to the comments sections to share their own interesting pregnancy cravings, many of which, yes, included lots of fruits and vegetables. (Guess it's not quite so weird after all, even Ohanian can't believe it.)
"Cravings are so random! With my first I craved oranges. I ate a bag a week! With my second it was ice," wrote one commenter.
"Mine was vinegar with spinach or salt and vinegar chips," another added.
"I remember I craved papaya and had to eat one everyday," a third said.
Plenty of fans weren't surprised that Williams — a four-time Olympic medal winner — would crave healthier options now that she's having a baby:
"Athlete's craving > regular human craving," joked one fan.
"That baby is going to be an Olympic gold medalist for SURE," added another.
"That baby knows she's going to defend that AO title," one more commented.
Ohanian might not understand why Williams wants so many vegetables, but he's certainly being a good partner by making the midnight run to the store regardless. Who knows — maybe Williams will toss him an asparagus stick as a thank you.
