In addition to her classic hits, the "Oops! I Did It Again" songstress took a new number to her Las Vegas residency show Britney: Piece Of Me. However, it wasn't a deep cut from her own catalog that she pulled out for the audience. Instead, it was the 1991 Bonnie Raitt hit "Something To Talk About" that Spears crushed onstage.
It wasn't merely the song — which Spears sang live, thank you very much — that surprised the audience. The intro also seemingly called out the media, who have notoriously been very curious about Ms. Spears' business.
"I've been doing a lot of thinking lately, right? This morning I woke up…looked at the news, lot of things going on in the world and stuff," said Spears, before adding:
"One minute they tear you down, and that's really horrible, and the next minute you're on top of the world, but I've never really spoke about it. I'm a Southern girl, I'm from Louisiana. I'm from the South, and I like to keep it real, so I just want to make sure I keep having you motherfuckers something to talk about."
Cue the music. Spears channeled the country diva we always knew existed within her and the crowd went totally wild. Let's give them something to talk about, indeed.
This isn't the first time the artist addressed the media via music. Her single "Piece Of Me" — which, of course, is where the name of her residency came from — called out nosey paparazzi and a public that constantly wanted more and more of the pop star.
The Raitt cover is one way for Spears to take some of that power back, while showing her audience some love, of course.
Are there more covers where this one came from? Hopefully, though we'll have to get to Vegas before Spears' residency show bids farewell on New Years Eve, 2018, in order to hear them live.
