Britney Spears would love it if you stopped accusing her of lip-syncing. The "Oops! I Did It Again" singer has been plagued by rumors that she doesn't sing live at her concerts, and now that she's in her third year of her Las Vegas residency show, Piece Of Me, she's getting really, really tired of it. In a new interview, Spears lays out exactly why the accusations irk her — and it totally makes sense.
Maybe I'm in the minority here, but I couldn't care less if Spears was lip-syncing at her concerts or not — as long as she puts on an amazing performance, does it really matter? Apparently it does to lots of people, who can't stop, won't stop, accusing Spears of faking it on stage. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the Crossroads actress was asked about these particular comments in a new interview with an Israeli TV show, and she didn't mince words.
"A lot of people think that I don’t sing live. I usually, because I’m dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback," Spears revealed to the outlet. "It really pisses me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it, you know?"
Exclusive: Britney in a new interview for the Israeli TV about her playback issue! pic.twitter.com/19NKnnRgH0— Britney In Israel (@Stan4Godney) June 27, 2017
It's the rare performer who wouldn't need some playback while they're dancing up a storm, especially with the complicated choreography and theatricality that Spears' Vegas show demands. However, that doesn't mean Spears isn't singing live — it just means that, in order to give the audience the best show possible, she needs a little bit of a sound boost.
It's ironic that Spears has to defend herself against these accusations when lip-syncing has become an art all its own. Lip Sync Battle recently featured Kate Upton performing "...Baby One More Time," while channing Spears in an oh-so-Britney school girl outfit. An Israeli airline made headlines when a video was posted of the flight attendants lip-syncing to "Toxic."
Maybe it's time we stop throwing so much shade at singers who want a bit of a boost, and start realizing that a backing track can sometimes take a performance to new heights — a.k.a., leave Britney alone.
