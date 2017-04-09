Better Go See Britney Spears In Las Vegas While You Still Can

After gracing the stage for four years in Las Vegas, Britney Spears’ Piece of Me residency is coming to an end. The star’s team announced that when her contract with Planet Hollywood expires in December, it will not be renewed.
Spears opened the hit show in December 2013, and her final act will be a New Year’s Eve performance.
"We could have it at the needle on the top of the Stratosphere, and do the bungee jump afterward," Spears’ manager Larry Rudolph told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Anything is possible. We have made zero decisions. We expect a lot of interest from all parties. Britney basically sells out every show, and she loves Las Vegas, she loves performing in Vegas, and Vegas is a possibility going forward."
The Grammy-winner will be hitting the road this summer for an international tour including destinations like the Philippines, Japan, and Israel. While she’s not renewing her contract and will no longer be performing at the Axis Theater at Planet Hollywood, that doesn’t mean she won’t be back in the Sin City.
“We are done with this show, and our next move is undecided,” Rudolph told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We are still talking with Caesars Entertainment and other interested parties in Las Vegas.”
In 2015, Spears revealed in an interview that she was inspired to take up a residency by Celine Dion, who has had a Vegas residency since 2003, and one incentive was her two kids.
"I was actually jealous, like, 'Oh, my gosh, she gets to be in one place all the time,'" she said. "Everything clicked: To have your children and your family and that way of life, it just makes sense to have everything in one place."
Fans of Britney should hustle and buy tickets if they’ve been planning to go see her show.
