The Perks Of Being A Wallflower actor may be getting plenty of buzz for his upcoming role as The Flash in the new Justice League movie (let's be honest, his hilarious line delivery is exactly what we need in the often-bleak DC Comics cinematic universe), but it's not a superhero fans want him to play next. Instead, it's serial killer Richard Ramirez — better known as "The Night Stalker."
Twitter user @groovymorrison pointed out that Miller somewhat resembles Ramirez and it wasn't long before other fans realized the actor would be the perfect person to bring the psychopath – who murdered at least 13 people over a two-year rampage, as well as raped and tortured at least 25 – to the big screen.
Umm, thanks, fans?
i want a movie about richard ramirez starring ezra miller pic.twitter.com/fFXOQlx63c— vincent van ghoe (@groovymorrison) August 15, 2017
"It's great casting AND I just know he would do a great job," wrote one fan in response to the photo comparison.
"oh my god i'll never unsee this now," another responded.
"This is horrifyingly good," added a third.
Should the Hollywood powers that be make this movie happen, it won't be the first time Miller plays a killer. He was praised for his performance in the 2011 film We Need To Talk About Kevin, in which the actor portrays a sociopathic teenager who murders his classmates in a brutal, horrific act of violence.
It also wouldn't be the first time we saw Ramirez onscreen in recent years. The killer was portrayed by Scream: The TV Series actor Anthony Ruivivar on American Horror Story: Hotel, when Ramirez joined other infamous murderers for a "Devil's Night" celebration.
With Zac Efron portraying Ted Bundy and Ross Lynch stepping into Jeffrey Dahmer's shoes in upcoming films, it's only a matter of time before someone gets this Miller movie in the works.
True crime fans, this one is worth waiting for.
