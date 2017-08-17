In comparison, the first season of UnREAL featured a contestant dying by suicide after neglecting to take her medication. Bachelor In Paradise looks almost tame — but it actually happened, and it would be fascinating to see what happened behind the scenes. Speaking to the cast during Tuesday night's episode of BIP, Chris Harrison said that crew members were in tears the night that production stopped. We, as viewers, witnessed the cast members react to the events in the premiere episode of the season. But we didn't get to see how it affected the people behind the camera. That's what UnREAL can do for us. If we're lucky, season four will be about the time lawyers and legal battles made it to reality television.