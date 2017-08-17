Before filming began today on the set of Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds led the cast and crew in a moment of silence to honor Joi "SJ" Harris, The Wrap reports. After Harris' death on Monday, the Vancouver-based production had been halted, but resumed again this morning.
Harris, a stuntwoman and road racer, died on Monday during a motorcycle stunt. The Wrap notes that Harris had performed the stunt several times that morning, but passed away after she lost control of her motorcycle and it crashed into a building. Harris was standing in as Domino, played by actor Zazie Beetz, and the particular scene called for the character to be helmet-free.
People adds that Reynolds delivered a few words to the gathered crowd before everyone bowed their heads in remembrance. The moment of silence was a touching way to recall Harris' contributions to the film and gave everyone involved one more moment to remember her.
Immediately following the accident, both the director of the film, David Leitch, and Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, offered condolences to Harris' family, friends, and colleagues.
"I'm deeply saddened by the loss of one of our stunt performers today," Leitch said in a statement. "No words can express how I and the rest of the Deadpool 2 crew feel about this tragedy. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and loved ones in this difficult time."
Harris' own Facebook page also issued a statement about the tragedy, adding that before her career in movies, she broke boundaries in the world of road racing. "Joi will be remembered for her groundbreaking career as the first African-American female road racer," it reads. "She was living her dream, when her life was suddenly cut short while filming as a stunt rider. She will be dearly missed by her race fans all over the world."
