For fall, we're using Pinterest as our guiding light: The platform just debuted its annual data report that reflects what its users are saving and searching. To gather this material, the "Pinsights" team looked at top queries to identify the most popular questions Pinners have, the top searches, the most saved articles of clothing, and the top pursued colors and looks. And it turns out that denim these days is about way more than just jeans — it's about jackets, dresses, and plenty of Canadian tuxedo-style looks worth trying.