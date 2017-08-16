Without denim, our wardrobe would probably feel half the size — it's become such a staple that the thought of one day waking up to a jean-pocalypse would leave us sad, scared, and well, naked. And, since shorts season is coming to a close (it always goes by so fast), it's the perfect time to re-up your collection, from top-to-bottom — as if we needed an excuse.
For fall, we're using Pinterest as our guiding light: The platform just debuted its annual data report that reflects what its users are saving and searching. To gather this material, the "Pinsights" team looked at top queries to identify the most popular questions Pinners have, the top searches, the most saved articles of clothing, and the top pursued colors and looks. And it turns out that denim these days is about way more than just jeans — it's about jackets, dresses, and plenty of Canadian tuxedo-style looks worth trying.
Ahead, check out the top searches for denim on Pinterest by cut, color, and style. And if your denim repertoire is in need of a major overhaul, let these trends be your starting checklist for a fall wardrobe that won't let you down.