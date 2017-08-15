This weekend was something out of a dream. The love of my life surprised the crap out of me and asked me to marry him in his childhood bedroom (not planned, I'm really hard to surprise) . We got to spend the rest of the weekend hanging out on the lake with both of our families and it was absolutely wonderful. I'm over the ? happy. #gettinghitched #heputaringonit #imgonnabeaparker #evenlambsgetmarried

A post shared by Tiera Skovbye (@tskovbye1) on Aug 14, 2017 at 10:22am PDT