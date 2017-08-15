Congratulations are in order for one Riverdale actress: Tiera Skovbye is engaged to boyfriend Jameson Parker, and made the news official with a cheeky social media post.
The actress — who portrays Betty's sister Polly on The CW series — revealed the news via an Instagram slideshow of her recent outdoorsy vacation, which starts on a photo of her and her new fiancé showing off their rings. (Though, let's be real, it totally looks like they're flipping off the camera.)
Skovbye also included a little bit about how Parker, her boyfriend of over two years, popped the question. Not an easy task, considering she's particularly "hard to surprise."
"This weekend was something out of a dream," wrote the actress in her Instagram caption.
"The love of my life surprised the crap out of me and asked me to marry him in his childhood bedroom (not planned, I'm really hard to surprise). We got to spend the rest of the weekend hanging out on the lake with both of our families and it was absolutely wonderful. I'm over the [moon] happy. #gettinghitched#heputaringonit #imgonnabeaparker#evenlambsgetmarried"
The congratulatory messages quickly flooded in:
"Congratulations you beautiful people," one commenter wrote.
"i knew it would happen soon!! so happy for you guys, congratulations," said a second.
Of course, some quickly saw parallels between Skovbye and her Riverdale character:
"Polly is engaged!" a Riverdale fan commented.
As fans know, Polly was also engaged on Riverdale, to her boyfriend/third cousin Jason. (It's complicated, to say the least.) Sadly, Jason was found dead on the bank of Sweetwater River in the pilot episode...which basically no one thought to inform Polly about until months later.
Clearly, Skovbye and Parker's engagement is getting off to a much better start — the pair is definitely having a better time tubing on the river than Jason had on his ill-fated trek. Congrats to the happy couple, and feel free to keep posting cute pics!
