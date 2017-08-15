Louis C.K. is returning to the director's chair. This year's Toronto International Film Festival lineup has revealed that the comedian is directing and starring in I Love You, Daddy. Alongside him are Chloë Grace Moretz, Charlie Day, John Malkovich, Pamela Adlon, Helen Hunt, and Rose Byrne.
The movie, which was filmed on black-and-white 35mm film, was shot entirely in secret in New York City. Moretz plays his daughter, named China.
The cast members come from a diverse theatrical background, which means it's hard to discern into what genre I Love You, Daddy falls. Moretz has been in comedies, dramas, and action films. Day is known for the darkly comedic It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia. Rose Byrne, Pamela Adlon, and Helen Hunt have all been in lighthearted comedies (Adlon also stars on Louie as Pamela). Malkovich's work spans genres.
The last film C.K. directed was 2001's Pootie Tang, which has a disappointing 29% on Rotten Tomatoes. Since then, C.K. has made appearances on several television shows, including Portlandia. He's also written several comedy specials and episodes for his own shows: Louie, which has been on hiatus since 2015, and Horace and Pete, a web-series found on his own website.
C.K. is one of many celebrities to be releasing work at the acclaimed film festival. Aaron Sorkin's Molly's Game, starring Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba, and Brie Larson's directorial debut, Unicorn Store, will also bow.
The Toronto International Film Festival begins on September 7th and runs until the 17th.
