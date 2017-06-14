Jaden Smith's New Music Video Is Very Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith is one of the most eclectic members of Young Hollywood. He's a trifecta when it comes to talent (he sings, acts, and models), but he's also a total wildcard. The 18-year-old just released a new music video for his song "Batman," in which he plays a modern-day Calabasas-based Batman in a full white costume with a Tesla as a Batmobile. It's all very creative, very aesthetically pleasing, and very Jaden Smith.
The video is essentially a mini-movie, and it starts with Smith being called to duty at home. He gets in his Tesla, heads to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and starts fighting crime (read: dancing around). The video features a mix of cameos from his friend, rapper Tyler the Creator to his girlfriend, Odessa Adlon. The video was directed and edited by Moises Arias who you may remember as Rico from Hannah Montana, a friend of Smith's. For those who follow Smith's style closely, you may notice that his Batman costume looks familiar.
Smith has worn it on two other memorable occasions: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding and his prom. In 2015, he explained to GQ why he chose to wear the all-white costume to the two formal events. "I wore the Batman suit to heighten my experience at the wedding and prom which was fun, but also at the wedding I felt as though I needed to protect everyone there and needed to have the proper gear to do so," he said. In the same interview he also cited Batman, Superman, and Kanye West as fashion icons. Superheroes and super famous rappers — pretty good role models for the young star.
