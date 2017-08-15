Bachelor Nation Fans Can Now Own Rachel Lindsay's Fantasy Suite Onesie

Fresh off a rose ceremony where we saw Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay accept a massive Neil Lane three-carat diamond ring with a platinum band in a 30-pound gown, she’s tossing out all of the clothing she wore on season 21 of The Bachelor with Nick Viall. As of Tuesday, Lindsay is selling her wares via thredUp — and donating 100% of proceeds to the ACLU.
“I’m cleaning out my closet and selling my clothes from Nick’s season on resale site thredUP to get a fresh start with my new fiancé," Lindsay said in a press release. “I’m excited for me and Bryan to be a normal couple, and I’m so glad I finally get to wear the engagement ring he picked for me! Out with the old memories and in with the new.”
Advertisement
She added: “I’m an advocate of spreading love not hate! I do think this season of The Bachelorette took a step forward, but it also highlighted that there are still close-minded people in the world. I’m thrilled that the clothing I’m selling on thredUP will support the ACLU, an organization close to my heart that fights against hate and ignorance.”
Fans of the show will recognize a few items in particular, including the earrings she was wearing when she first pulled up to the mansion (and when she received the First Impression rose); the Fabletics crop top and matching bottoms she had on when she raced Alexis and Astrid during the track and field date; and the infamous penguin onesie she wore in the fantasy suite with Nick — which she thinks is going to go sell first.
“I live in onesies and this one is so me — just chill and laid-back,” Lindsay told Refinery29. “I think fans of the show will definitely want to wear it. I'm still mad I didn't make the joke to Nick that we're penguins, because we're Black and white! Hopefully the next girl who scoops it up will think of her own penguin joke to go with it.”
Bachelor Nation: If ever there was a time to have your computer out and ready, it's now. Click here to shop the sale, because who wouldn't want to get their hands on a relic of reality TV history?
Advertisement