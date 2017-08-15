May We All Be As Chill As Bella Thorne When Running Into Our Ex

It's not always easy seeing your ex in public. For Bella Thorne, however, seeing Tyler Posey was so chill that she needed a photo to commemorate the occasion.
The Famous In Love star began dating the Teen Wolf actor in September of 2016, but the pair ended their romantic relationship before the year was out. That doesn't mean there's bad blood between the pair, as they were longtime friends before deciding to date.
The proof that these two are in good standing was clearly on display at the Teen Choice Awards, when Thorne and Posey cozied up for a photo together.
Who said exes can't be friends, right?
That's not to say that Thorne and Posey's breakup was totally smooth sailing. Thorne, who appeared on the Teen Choice Awards' red carpet with rumored new boyfriend BlackBear, revealed on SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show that she had a hard time after her breakup with Posey.
"Honestly, Ty and I stopped dating and that was really difficult for me...It was definitely one of the hardest breakups I've been through," the Freeform star admitted.
For Thorne — who was recently spotted out with Scott Disick in Cannes, but declared she was just a friend of the reality star — staying pals with one of her exes is, seemingly, no big deal. She recently shared a sweet birthday message to her ex-boyfriend Gregg Sulkin, whom she dated for one year.
"Happy birthday Gregg!!!! I love you :)) always been such a wonderful person:) glad we are here through thick and thin. Let's party you old man!!," the actress wrote on Instagram.
If only we could bottle up Thorne's chillness for anytime we saw an ex out in public.
