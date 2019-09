In other words... Thorne's dating life looks a lot like that of any 19-year -old girl. Why people are having trouble accepting the fact that Thorne has dated three different men over the past several months, I cannot tell you. But the fact that people are besides themselves about Thorne's perfectly average dating life is an implicit form of slut-shaming. So let Bella be Bella, peeps — and try redirecting your anger towards one of the many things actually worth getting upset about in 2016.