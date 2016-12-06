Sliding into the DMs? Pssh, not for Charlie Puth. According to a new fantastic rumor, the "We Don't Talk Anymore" singer has been shooting flirty words to actress Bella Thorne via Twitter.
It all started back in September, when Puth decided to share how he feels about the future Famous in Love actress. In a tweet that has seemingly been deleted (perhaps because, days later, Thorne went Instagram-official with her boyfriend Tyler Posey?), Puth commented on how "beautiful" the actress was, as noted by Just Jared Jr.
Thorne then wrote back the following message.
Mild Twitter flirtation? Perhaps. Then, in late November, Thorne responded to a fan's question about which movies she saw with her Twitter pal Puth. Apparently, these two hang out in real life and don't just message each other on social media.
We saw bad Santa @charlieputh https://t.co/fvhU9UqJMg— bella thorne (@bellathorne) November 27, 2016
Now here's where the ~drama~ comes in — and by drama, I mean we're probably overthinking this entirely. Days after Thorne's movie tweet, Puth went ahead and stirred the pot by posting this tweet about someone giving him the (just slightly overdramatic-sounding) "kiss of life."
Teen Vogue also reports that Puth tweeted a bell emoji plus the word "uh," which would appear to be fairly damning evidence of his Thorne crush. Sadly, that fun word play is now MIA on the singer's Twitter feed.
So...is Puth just trolling everyone? My secret dream is that Puth, Thorne, and her boyfriend Posey sit around and laugh at fans who think this love triangle is the real deal. Anyway, if Posey is feeling threatened by Puth, he's a little too busy tweeting about his "poop marathons" to respond.
When I was younger, I would poop so long we called it taking a marathon. Teen wolf marathon on right now. #memories https://t.co/m39SFrM0GU— tyler posey (@tylergposey) December 5, 2016
Whatever is going on here...it's weird, man.
