Sliding into the DMs? Pssh, not for Charlie Puth. According to a new fantastic rumor, the "We Don't Talk Anymore" singer has been shooting flirty words to actress Bella Thorne via Twitter.It all started back in September, when Puth decided to share how he feels about the future Famous in Love actress. In a tweet that has seemingly been deleted (perhaps because, days later, Thorne went Instagram-official with her boyfriend Tyler Posey?), Puth commented on how "beautiful" the actress was, as noted by Just Jared Jr Thorne then wrote back the following message.