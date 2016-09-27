Did Bella Thorne Just Confirm Her Relationship With Tyler Posey?

Young Hollywood is full of relationships new and old. Bella Thorne can vouch for that. The 18-year-old actress recently reignited a relationship with Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey.
The two have always been close friends, according to previous interviews on the nature of their relationship. But, Hollywood is a small incubus, so it was only a matter of time before the two actors reconnected.
And now it seems they have made the leap to real-life couple with one telling picture. As any millennial knows, nothing is real unless it's #InstagramOfficial.
Say hello to the happy couple, heart-eyed emoji and all.
Thorne previously dated a similar-looking brunette actor, Gregg Sulkin, before she came out to fans on Twitter as bisexual. Ironically, Posey himself was in the news earlier this year for accidentally coming out as gay on Snapchat. In a joke gone wrong, Posey shared a picture of Gay St. in New York and told his followers that he was gay. After realizing that his joke did not seem like a joke at all, he had to apologize for his thoughtless remark and poor attempt at humor. The 24-year-old's last relationship was a decade-long commitment to his childhood sweetheart. The two were engaged until they broke it off in October 2014.
