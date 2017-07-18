Poor Bella Thorne is going to have to talk about Scott Disick until the end of time. And they never even hooked up, according to a new recent interview on the topic.
The 19-year-old actress and singer stopped by Jenny McCarthy's podcast to talk about the men in her life, namely Gregg Sulkin (her ex and friend), Tyler Posey (her ex and friend), Charlie Puth (her not ex and not really friend), and Disick (her not ex and sorta friend). The conversation started when McCarthy revealed that she loves Disick and asked Thorne if she felt pressure from the family after they were spotted together. Thorne responded that there was no pressure and that she is "sups chill" (super chill) with Kendall and Kylie Jenner and that she and Kylie even used to be "super close."
Thorne elaborated, saying: "Obviously they [the Kardashian family] do a lot... with any reality show... it is... they want the drama and the stuff that sells." Her trailing off sentiment could be summed up as: what we see on the show is a contrived and overly dramatic version of the man she's met. She also said that she has only seen "one episode" of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which she first watched when she "started talking to Scott" after being urged by friends to see what he was like. Instead, she decided to get to know him on her own (in Cannes?).
McCarthy couldn't help but ask a certain question that Thorne sounded more than happy to clear up. Is she still with Disick? "I was never with him sexually, so... Yeah, no." So, that's the scoop on that, guys. Nothing to see here.
Now, for that Puth Twitter drama? That's a whole different story that I'll let Thorne tell you in her own words, via E!: "My bestie Alexa called me like, 'Yo, Charlie's crazy. Like, those tweets, yo...' And I'm like, 'What tweets? What are you talking about? I have no idea what you're talking about.' And she's like, 'Bella, go on twitter right now.' And I'm like, 'Ugh, Lex, I am in the middle of something; I'm writing.' She's like, 'Bella he just mentioned your name and Tyler Posey in the same sentence. You need to go on Twitter.' And I was like, 'Wait, what?' I go on it and I'm like, 'Oh, my goodness. Then I felt super bad, because I was like, 'Shit, he really thinks I was still with Ty. Like, no. I kept calling him. He wouldn't answer my calls and then he just starts texting me. I was like, 'Yo, that's, like, straight up a lie. Like, why'd you tweet that?' Ty calls me and is like, 'Yo, yo, yo, what's all this about?' He really doesn't like press and stuff and [Puth] should've just called me."
I'm tired.
