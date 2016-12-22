Wow. The love triangle that was Bella Thorne, recent ex Tyler Posey, and rumored new boyfriend Charlie Puth just imploded on Twitter — and Charlie Puth is so out of there.
Thorne and Puth sparked rumors that they were dating after hanging out together in Miami during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball last weekend — as well as some flirty tweeting earlier this month. Fans of both artists expressed upset at the reported coupling, as Thorne had just cut things off with Posey, 25. Some people were under the impression that those two were still dating, and a number of protective Puth fans tried to warn him so on Twitter.
Things got confusing on Wednesday night, when 19-year-old Thorne posted a throwback photo of her kissing Posey, whom she dated for about three months. On Thursday morning, Puth entered the fray in a big and bold way with a series of tweets — some cryptic, others very direct.
"I'm sorry....You know who you are," wrote the 25-year-old. "I messed a lot of things up, I get it if we can't be friends....you know who you are," Puth continued. "But if you could just come to your senses...you know who you are." We presume he's talking to Thorne, but what exactly he's apologizing for isn't clear.
Puth's next batch of tweets were aimed at Posey, interestingly enough. "I can't believe what I'm reading," he began, referring to the messy speculation about the state of Thorne's relationship with both men. "No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I'm not going to be in the middle of it," the singer continued. "I don't know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn't be treated this way." Puth then claimed he had no idea that Posey and Thorne could still be dating. "She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me," he tweeted. "I want nothing but peace for all, I'm just removing myself from this."
Okay, then. We'd assume at this point that Puth had started dating Thorne, but broke it off after discovering she and her ex were still involved. Except this afternoon, Thorne added her voice to the Twitter dialogue. "Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends," Thorne stated. "That article was written forever ago," she added, presumably referring to an old news item about her and Posey dating.
So, to sum things up for you, here: Bella Thorne is not dating Tyler Posey. Bella Thorne is also not dating Charlie Puth. Puth has no hard feelings toward his friend or her ex, and didn't intend to get caught in the middle of the gossip. The only one who hasn't spoken out yet is Posey. But you can bet we'll be keeping an eye on his feeds — we're anxious to hear the actor's take on this.
I messed a lot of things up, I get it if we can't be friends....you know who you are.— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016
But if you could just come to your senses...you know who you are.— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016
No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I'm not going to be in the middle of it.— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016
I don't know Tyler personally, but I know he shouldn't be treated this way.— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016
She told me she was not with him anymore. This is all news to me. https://t.co/Q0Pw1KkBbs— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016
I want nothing but peace for all, I'm just removing myself from this.— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 22, 2016
Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks and charlie and I ARENT DATING we are friends. That article was written forever ago.— bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 22, 2016
