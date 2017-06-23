We Have Not Yet Seen The Last Of Bella Thorne & Scott Disick's Summer Romance

This spring, we were introduced to a wild couple concept: Bella Thorne and Scott Disick. I say wild because there are two of the most interesting people roaming around California at the moment. Thorne, with her ever-changing hair, eclectic social media presence, and ability to remain as candid as possible, seemed like a bizarre match for Disick, the father of three who is constantly seen with other women.
Then we saw the brief arc of their relationship rise and fall in the blink of an eye. They went to dinner, they went to Cannes, and then Thorne went home and remarked that although he was a nice guy, he was way too crazy for her. But now, their summer of paparazzi photos together is in full force once more. Thorne and Disick are hanging out again, and she is even leaving clues all over social media about it. Subtlety was never her best quality. And she does have a knack for being famous in love.
First, TMZ claimed that Thorne came over to Disick's house to hang out around the pool. She later posted a picture of herself eating a hamburger while in a bikini, which was apparently taken in his backyard.
Later that day, she cryptically tweeted, "Ugh really starting to like you and it's kind of annoying." I, too, would be annoyed if I started to "like" the 34-year-old club goer.
Ugh really starting to like you and it's kind of annoying— bella thorne (@bellathorne) June 21, 2017
Then ET reported that two days later, Thorne and Disick were seen arriving and leaving together after attending Lana Del Ray's birthday party in Hollywood on June 23. In photos, they are seen holding hands. But still, the 19-year-old recently told ET that her and Disick are "chill," and that they have been spending a lot of time together. She called herself "single as a Pringle."
Disick has not commented on the amount of time he has been spending with the young actress. His latest Instagram posts have all been ads and sponsored content.
