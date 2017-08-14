Girls Trip breakout star Tiffany Haddish has won hearts with her outrageous personality and hilarious storytelling. However, in this week's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, we see a much more serious Haddish.
During her reading with Henry, a psychic medium, he helps her make important decisions about how to reconnect with her estranged father.
"There is a father figure that leaves the family, and then ultimately makes a reconnection," he tells her. "Either when the children are grown up or...do you know anyone who has any Philadelphia connections?"
At first, Haddish says no. She doesn't know too much about her father's side of the family. Then, it comes to her: her father was living in Philadelphia when she first found him.
"My whole point to meet my father was just to know, genetically, what do I have to expect?" Haddish explains, before quoting the rapper Future. "And where the hell your ass been? Where yo' ass was at when I was out here living in the streets?"
The thing is, Haddish's father is still alive. The person coming through to Henry wasn't her father, but his father: her grandfather.
"The reason that comes through is because that man's father comes through on the other side, making a connection to you, and talking about, basically, what would be his son's actions or inactions," Henry says to her.
It turns out, Haddish has been dealing with whether or not she should fully reconnect with her father. She had offered him a place to live about ten years ago and, instead, he disappeared.
"He says he wants to come stay with me now, and there's a part of me that's like, 'Well, you kind of missed that boat,'" she shares.
She's been conflicted about that decision, but it turns out that her grandfather's spirit has some helpful advice. Hopefully, this will bring peace to Haddish's situation.
"It seems to indicate from his dad — presumably his dad who's coming through — the acknowledgement is basically, know what you're responsible for, know what you're not," Henry says. "You're not responsible for him."
