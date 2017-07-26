Many celebrities have been shocked to discover what self-proclaimed medium Tyler Henry can tell them about a loved one who has died. On an upcoming episode of Hollywood Medium, Mischa Barton of O.C. fame is informed of some new information about her uncle's death, which, according to the actress, is unresolved.
Sitting down with Barton — who recently took a stand against revenge porn following a harrowing experience with an ex-boyfriend — Henry informs her that he is getting a reading about a death in which the person in question was "isolated."
"It's a very selective way that this individual's presenting themselves when it came to what they showed emotionally and what they showed mentally," he explained. "And so in that sense, there's almost a feeling of an isolative element to this."
Advertisement
When Henry asks if there is anyone who might fit that description, the star, who appeared as a ghost in the 1999 film The Sixth Sense, tells the medium:
"Jared, he was my uncle. He wasn't very well mentally and they put him in a home and there's some question over whether it was suicide or an accident, so it was left very unresolved and it was very painful for the family at the time."
She adds:
"There's a big question mark around his death because nobody was there."
This isn't the first bombshell that Henry has dropped about a celebrity's relative. The E! star recently did a reading for Khloé Kardashian, in which he informed her that her father, Robert Kardashian, "planned" his death from esophageal cancer so that his family would not be in the room at the time.
"There's a feeling of like, 'I don't want you to be there when I'm actually passing away,'" he told the TV personality. "It's like, 'For your sake I want you to just not have that in your memory.'"
Hopefully, speaking with Henry will bring Barton some closure about her uncle's passing.
Advertisement