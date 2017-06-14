Although Khloé Kardashian is a staple on the E! hit, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, her latest appearance took place on a different, somewhat unexpected show on the network: Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry. The 21-year-old "clairvoyant medium" has been doing celebrity readings for two seasons now, and E! News posted a sneak peek at tonight's episode with Khloé Kardashian.
The video begins with Kardashian handing Henry a stuffed monkey that belonged to her late father, Robert Kardashian. The attorney passed away in 2003 due to esophageal cancer, and his death was previously discussed on Henry's show when Kris Kardashian stopped by back in 2016.
"When Tyler was reading my mom he kept gathering, 'Someone has a monkey. I don't know. I keep seeing a monkey,'" the youngest Kardashian remembers in the clip. "And I was in the other room like, 'Oh my God, I have the monkey.'"
Henry, monkey in hand, used the object to channel information about her father's death.
"There's a feeling of like, 'I don't want you to be there when I'm actually passing away,'" he tells the jeans designer. "It's like, 'For your sake I want you to just not have that in your memory.'"
Kylie Jenner, who is listening in another room, corroborates this, remembering that her siblings weren't present at their father's death.
"And there's a feeling when this comes through that he actually would've timed his passing," Henry continues in the clip. "The feeling is that he was holding on and he was waiting and that would've been done with purpose and with intention."
Passing away once the family left the room was, according to Henry, Robert Kardashian's way of having closure. And now, upon hearing this information and validating the significance of the stuffed monkey, Khloé Kardashian can hopefully have some closure as well.
