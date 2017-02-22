If you were to visit any of the Kardashian women's social media today, you may notice a more somber tone to their posts. Today is Robert Kardashian's birthday.
The late father and husband, who was recently immortalized by David Schwimmer on Ryan Murphy's The People V. O.J. Simpson, but will always first be remembered as the patriarchal figure of the now über-famous Kardashian family. Robert is the father to Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Robert Jr., but divorced Kris Jenner, his first wife, in 1991. He was married twice more before his death. He passed away in 2003 from esophageal cancer, but his family, including his ex-wife Kris Jenner, has celebrated him as an important figure in their lives ever since. Today would have been his 73rd birthday.
First, Kris shared an adorable her and Robert with the kids.
There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t miss you. pic.twitter.com/zCFpaWBZaQ— Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) February 22, 2017
Then Kim reshared the photo on her Twitter, writing "Happy Birthday dad! I love this family photo. I love our family. Thank you for EVERYTHING. I'm so grateful you are my dad!"
Happy Birthday dad! I love this family photo. I love our family. Thank you for EVERYTHING. I'm so grateful you are my dad! pic.twitter.com/0AAyqCu0nM— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2017
Kim also revealed a new tradition inspired by her father. She is writing letters to Saint and North each year, presumably about their lives and lessons she's learned in the past 12 months (which surely have been... a lot) which she will give them on their 21st birthdays.
I found a 3 page letter my dad wrote me right after high school about life and it's so special to have. I re-read it last night ❤️— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2017
I write my kids a letter each year reflecting on the year we had together & fun memories. I'll give the letters to them when they turn 21 ❤️— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 22, 2017
Kourtney shared a vintage pic of her dad with a full-on '80s mustache. He and her mom are also wearing matching FILA jumpsuit, which is awesome.
And of course, Robert Jr.'s birthday posts are the most emotional.
Khloé has not yet posted a tribute to her father, but she definitely will before the day is over.
