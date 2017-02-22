Story from Entertainment News

The Kardashian Family Is Sharing Sweet Messages On Robert Kardashian's Birthday

Morgan Baila
If you were to visit any of the Kardashian women's social media today, you may notice a more somber tone to their posts. Today is Robert Kardashian's birthday.
The late father and husband, who was recently immortalized by David Schwimmer on Ryan Murphy's The People V. O.J. Simpson, but will always first be remembered as the patriarchal figure of the now über-famous Kardashian family. Robert is the father to Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Robert Jr., but divorced Kris Jenner, his first wife, in 1991. He was married twice more before his death. He passed away in 2003 from esophageal cancer, but his family, including his ex-wife Kris Jenner, has celebrated him as an important figure in their lives ever since. Today would have been his 73rd birthday.
First, Kris shared an adorable her and Robert with the kids.
Then Kim reshared the photo on her Twitter, writing "Happy Birthday dad! I love this family photo. I love our family. Thank you for EVERYTHING. I'm so grateful you are my dad!"
Kim also revealed a new tradition inspired by her father. She is writing letters to Saint and North each year, presumably about their lives and lessons she's learned in the past 12 months (which surely have been... a lot) which she will give them on their 21st birthdays.
Kourtney shared a vintage pic of her dad with a full-on '80s mustache. He and her mom are also wearing matching FILA jumpsuit, which is awesome.

Happy birthday to the most handsome, funniest, sweetest, best daddy in the world! #MoustacheOnFleek

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

And of course, Robert Jr.'s birthday posts are the most emotional.

Happy birthday dad woohoo! Wish you were here to meet Dream???

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

Happy birthday pops ??

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

Khloé has not yet posted a tribute to her father, but she definitely will before the day is over.
