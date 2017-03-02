Tyler Henry Is Back & Wowing More Celebs With His Abilities

While Tyler Henry isn't my cup of tea, he is one of the most sought-after people in Hollywood for one very specific reason: to allow celebrities to communicate with the dead.
Henry, who is only 20, has recently released the teaser for his upcoming season which is set to release later this spring on E!. This time around, he visits the homes of a wide array of familiar faces including Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder, Khloé Kardashian, Janice Dickinson and — in what appears to be the most emotional interaction — Bobby Brown.
Brown, who was married to the late Whitney Houston and father to the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, speaks with Henry about the two women he lost, and during it he loses himself in tears.
Advertisement
"I'm seeing a mother connecting hands with a child," Henry says in the video, which Brown clearly feels references Whitney and Bobbi.
In another clip, it looks like Lil' Kim tries to have Henry communicate with Notorious B.I.G. by providing him with a piece of clothing that used to belong to the rapper. In addition to speaking with music royalty, Henry also speaks with two of Kris Jenner's daughters, Khloé and Kylie. He's already met with Kris before, and the whole family seems captivated by his apparent gift. To the girls, he offers out a prediction that the girls meet with nervous glances: "Someone tries to get with one sister and then tries to get with the other." The two, sitting close, exchange a nervous glance. Yikes!
It also looks like he meets with The Hills' Whitney Port according to a picture on Instagram. I wonder if he gives her any baby news?
Loved meeting your family @whitneyeveport & so excited for your new addition.— Tyler Henry (@tyhenrymedium) March 2, 2017
Looking forward to new #HMTylerHenry episodes very soon. ? pic.twitter.com/RtpGXwTRKZ
Guess we'll all be tuning in to see what he unearths this season.
Watch the entire trailer below.
Advertisement