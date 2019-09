Anyone who thinks mediums aren't legit has got to witness the work of Tyler Henry . His readings with celebrities have been consistently accurate, and Kris Jenner's was no exception."I have people who are like in-laws coming through," he told her when she appeared on his show Hollywood Medium, according to a clip released by People . "I feel like he comes through as a grandfatherly figure. There's a reference to a William that I have to highlight." He also tells her he sees an oak tree.William, it turned out, was the name of Caitlyn's father — and he trimmed trees for a living.Lucky guess? Maybe, but this is eerie: "William is with a son that's deceased that would have passed away in a car accident," he says.William's son Burt did in fact die in a car crash.If you're a skeptic, you might wonder if Henry looked up this information in advance. But isn't there just a little part of you that wonders?