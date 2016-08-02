Even if you have no belief in the supernatural, stories like these have got to make you wonder. On Tuesday morning's Today show, we got to see a session between Hollywood Medium's Tyler Henry and Matt Lauer, and it was pretty creepy.
First, Henry told Lauer that a man with a "fatherly kind of an essence" wanted to speak with him. He described his "progressive decline in health" and his refusal "to die surrounded by doctors...in a hospital withering away." The spirit thanked Lauer for not bringing him to a "traditional facility."
Though Henry didn't know this, Lauer revealed to viewers that his father in fact died at home under hospice care. Henry also mentioned a bird flying into the house, which Lauer said had happened to his family quite a bit, and fishing, which Lauer once did with his father (okay, maybe that one was predictable).
Lauer's eyes were already tearing up by this point, and then it got more sentimental. "Your father is so immensely proud of you," Henry said. "You didn't have to get where you are today to be successful in his eyes because he views you as successful regardless." His number one priority is for his son to be happy, he added.
"Tell him I'm happy because of him," Lauer responded.
"He knows."
Yeah, you might want to grab some tissues before you watch this.
First, Henry told Lauer that a man with a "fatherly kind of an essence" wanted to speak with him. He described his "progressive decline in health" and his refusal "to die surrounded by doctors...in a hospital withering away." The spirit thanked Lauer for not bringing him to a "traditional facility."
Though Henry didn't know this, Lauer revealed to viewers that his father in fact died at home under hospice care. Henry also mentioned a bird flying into the house, which Lauer said had happened to his family quite a bit, and fishing, which Lauer once did with his father (okay, maybe that one was predictable).
Lauer's eyes were already tearing up by this point, and then it got more sentimental. "Your father is so immensely proud of you," Henry said. "You didn't have to get where you are today to be successful in his eyes because he views you as successful regardless." His number one priority is for his son to be happy, he added.
"Tell him I'm happy because of him," Lauer responded.
"He knows."
Yeah, you might want to grab some tissues before you watch this.
Advertisement