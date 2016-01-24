Shortly after Brittany Murphy's mysterious death from pneumonia in 2009, actress Jaime Pressly was asked by paparazzi if she'd been friends with the Clueless star. "I was before she married him," she answered, referring to Murphy's husband Simon Monjack (who has since also passed away).
It's possible 20-year-old clairvoyant Tyler Henry knew this when he visited Pressly for a segment on his show, Hollywood Medium, which premieres on E! tonight. But in this promo clip, he's certainly convincing as he says he's receiving a message from someone reaching out to Pressly.
"We have a younger woman who's stepping forward who feels like she passed away too soon, and when she's coming through, she's making my lungs hurt quite, quite a bit," he says. "She's blaming an outside influence and saying she was in a very manipulative situation."
He describes how he sees a picture of Britney Spears to give him a clue about the person's name. It's Pressly herself who says, "Brittany Murphy!" looking shocked.
In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Henry explained how that name game worked. "I use my life experience as points of reference to relate a message — I describe it as a word bank," he said. "So I mean, I didn't know who Brittany Murphy was, but I do know Britney Spears, and so that was the way of giving that name to me in a way that would be specific and deliverable."
The young medium moved to Los Angeles for the show, which has connected him to a wide variety of celebrities with loved ones on the other side. In preview clips, he's shown giving readings to Bella Thorne, Amber Rose, Snooki, and Boy George. He first caught our attention last November, when he appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians with a visit to Khloé's house.
Does Henry clarify the circumstances of Murphy's death? Looks like we'll have to tune in to find out.
