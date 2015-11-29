The Kardashians Meet A Medium With A Message From Their Late Father

The Kardashian sisters are getting in touch with their psychic side in a new teaser for this week's episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian meet with Hollywood Medium’s 19-year-old clairvoyant, Tyler Henry, for a reading at Khloe's house.
In the clip, Henry reveals that he senses something in Khloe's home. That something is an image of a person smelling a tie. If that doesn't sound like much to you, it sure hit home with Khloe Kardashian, who admitted that she has kept several of her late father Robert's ties and that she occasionally smells them to remember her dad.
Khloe also talks about her own experiences with intuition. “I feel energies and spirits really well,” the 31-year-old reality star says in the clip. “I'm not saying, ‘Oh my god, there's a ghost in the corner!' But I know when I feel something and I pay that respect.”
Henry says he feels both Khloe and Kourtney have keen intuition. "I feel that about you," Khloe tells Kourt. "I don't feel that about you," she jokes to Kim.
The Kardashians lost their father, Robert, to cancer in 2003. In the past, the Kardashian clan has met with mediums and psychics on the show for insight into Kim's health during her pregnancies.
And Kim's health is actually the subject of a second clip from tonight's new episode. In the teaser, she reveals to her mom, Kris Jenner, and sister, Kourtney, that she may have diabetes.
“Well, they saw a little bit more fluid than normal in my placenta, which either could mean that I’m having a carb intolerance or I have diabetes,” Kim says in the clip, shocking Kris Jenner and sending her into full-on worry-mode.
Kim Kardashian has been very open about the complications she's faced during her second pregnancy. And if this clip is any indication, the stress is starting to take its toll on the reality star and her family.
