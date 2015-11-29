The Kardashians Meet A Medium With A Message From Their Late Father

In the clip, Henry reveals that he senses something in Khloe's home. That something is an image of a person smelling a tie. If that doesn't sound like much to you, it sure hit home with Khloe Kardashian, who admitted that she has kept several of her late father Robert's ties and that she occasionally smells them to remember her dad.



Khloe also talks about her own experiences with intuition. “I feel energies and spirits really well,” the 31-year-old reality star says in the clip. “I'm not saying, ‘Oh my god, there's a ghost in the corner!' But I know when I feel something and I pay that respect.”



Henry says he feels both Khloe and Kourtney have keen intuition. "I feel that about you," Khloe tells Kourt. "I don't feel that about you," she jokes to Kim.



The Kardashians lost their father, Robert, to cancer in 2003. In the past, the Kardashian clan has met with mediums and psychics on the show for insight into Kim's health during her pregnancies.



And Kim's health is actually the subject of a second clip from tonight's new episode. In the teaser, she reveals to her mom, Kris Jenner, and sister, Kourtney, that she may have diabetes.