With 43 Days Left Of Summer, There's Still Time For The Swim Trend Of The Season

And it isn’t just Jenner who's bringing this style to the forefront. Sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and pal Bella Hadid have been seen rocking it too — though, full disclosure: There's some chatter that Hadid is actually wearing a leotard. If that’s the case, get yourself to Discount Dance and call it a day. Otherwise, click through to see how they're wearing the trend, and how you can get in on it before summer's end.