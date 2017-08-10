With 43 Days Left Of Summer, There's Still Time For The Swim Trend Of The Season

Turns out, the celebrity-pioneered swim trend of the summer isn't underboob. On Wednesday, Kylie Jenner posted a pre-birthday shot in what looked like her birthday suit. Upon closer examination we determined the only thing better than being naked on poolside is looking like you’re naked poolside.
Bikinis that match the color of one's skin tone are the latest in the nudes for all movement — see: Christian Louboutin's shoe collection, or TruNude's expansive lingerie offering. This one, however, isn’t for the faint of heart — we suggest pairing your skin-colored ‘kini with a bright cover-up, so there's no mistaking that this is, indeed, a look.
And it isn’t just Jenner who's bringing this style to the forefront. Sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian and pal Bella Hadid have been seen rocking it too — though, full disclosure: There's some chatter that Hadid is actually wearing a leotard. If that’s the case, get yourself to Discount Dance and call it a day. Otherwise, click through to see how they're wearing the trend, and how you can get in on it before summer's end.