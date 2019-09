Here’s Another Nudes-For-All Label, With A Compelling Twist

“Like most women, I’ve always hated bra shopping. It’s overwhelming, sizing across brands is confusing, and it’s impossible to find a comfortable bra that makes me feel confident and secure. Because I’ve had so many bad experiences, I’ve tended to avoid bra shopping and wear that one good bra until it starts to poke me or fall apart. A few years ago I was in three weddings and needed to go shopping for sturdy, nude undergarments to wear with my bridesmaid dresses. My complexion is cocoa brown with red undertones, and I’m a busty girl. "I knew that finding the right bras would be difficult, so I made an appointment at a specialty bra store in midtown Manhattan, hopeful that they would have what I needed. I finally found a few bras that fit me in shades of black and beige – and the feeling of wearing the right bra for my body was life-changing. But when I asked the owner for the bras in my skin tone, she said, ‘That doesn’t exist.’ I settled for the beige versions because jet black was sold out – and you can see the ‘nude’ bra contrasting against my skin in some of my bridesmaid photos. “The bras I purchased were expensive, so I still wear them today, but they’re a daily reminder of the fact that I don’t fit someone else’s standard. I wanted a product that makes me feel sleek, sexy and sophisticated, and that goes from day to night. So, a year and a half ago, I started thinking about ways to fix this problem and use technology to improve bra shopping. "I spent a year researching the tech, learning about bra manufacturing, and building a team of experts to help me do this. To understand if there was a broader need for it, I interviewed, surveyed, and tested our process with hundreds of women and learned about their experiences and desires. Our Kickstarter campaign was the final step to help me validate our market, and it helped prove that our research was true.”“We love those brands and any company that creates products that reflect and celebrate women. What we’re doing is putting the control of the color match in the hands of the customer and making the experience unique and fun. We’re asmall startup, so we can be more bespoke for our customers. My main focus is getting the fit and comfort right and offering a wide range of cup and wing sizes. We all have breasts and wear bras every day; TruNude provides another option for women to choose from! We’re excited to personalize your most personal attire.”“The TruNude website, which is optimized for Apple and Android, and allows you to get matched in just four steps: First, you snap your selfie and get your Personal Color Code. Second, you select your garment. Next, you get fit. Lastly, you finalize your purchase and get your bra. That’s it! The platform merges spectrophotometric technologies with fabric color-matching to beautifully capture your over- and under-tones in your bra. We’re building in tools to help you get fit for your bra and offering t-shirt bras, bralettes, and seamless panties when we launch in May. Right now, just the T-shirt bra is available for pre-order on our website.