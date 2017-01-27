Here’s Another Nudes-For-All Label, With A Compelling Twist



What will this database of customer selfies be used for?

“Now that our Kickstarter campaign is completed we’re hard at work perfecting our software. We’ve been blessed to have a lot of pre-orders and the opportunity to learn more about our early adopters and how they’ll engage with the platform before we launch in May. Part of that process is seeing how they take their selfies for their match. So, we’re creating a database of early user profiles and including these images in it.”



How did the Kickstarter campaign go?

“Well, if you can imagine launching a Kickstarter campaign a week before the election and ending it 3 days after Thanksgiving, the weeks of October 26 to November 26 were not the most restful for me. But we were thrilled to raise half

of our goal on the first day, and to close out successfully in just over three weeks. "We did the campaign with virtually no advertising dollars and a few Facebook and Instagram ads, so it really was an organic campaign. The product and the heart of what we’re trying to do resonated with women internationally. We gained over 5,000 new Facebook followers, our online mailing list is now over 500 people, and we’ve gotten lots of requests to model for our line, so it’s been exciting to see the momentum grow and people excited to be a part of TruNude."



Have you already sought out investments beyond crowdfunding?

“We’ve had conversations with several investors over the past few months who are very optimistic about our brand. We’re looking to complete our first round in the next three months.” How do you see TruNude expanding throughout 2017?

“Between periods and babies, winters and springs, our bodies change so much over the course of our lifetimes. We want TruNude customers — TruNudies! — to go through life with our products, and we’re catering to the realness of those fluctuations. So, part of the selfie database we mentioned, and our work leading up to launch, focuses on getting the exact color match and making it easy for customers to come back and update their profiles when their skin tone or body changes. "We’re spending a lot of time testing the system and nailing our user experience, so that you’re hooked from the first selfie and then stay with us. We want TruNude to be a gift you give yourself, and you can be sure that no one else has it because it’s uniquely yours.”